Education Ministry Launches VidyaDaan 2.0 For E-Learning Content Development

Education Ministry has launched 'VidyaDaan 2.0' for e-learning content development

Education Ministry has launched 'VidyaDaan 2.0' initiative to curate content for the CBSE curriculum from individuals and organizations across the country. The decision to launch the second edition of the initiative was taken in a DIKSHA review meeting. In the meeting, it was decided to crowdsource tools to obtain high quality content under VidyaDaan from expert teachers/individuals and organizations.

ई-लर्निंग कंटेंट योगदान को आमंत्रित करने के लिए @HRDMinistry ने राष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रम "विद्यादान 2.0" का शुभारंभ किया। विद्यादान ई-लर्निंग सामग्री को विकसित करने और उसमें योगदान करने के लिए एक सामान्य राष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रम है और राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पहचान बनाने का एक मौका है l pic.twitter.com/41Ri8yqX41 — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 22, 2020

In the phase 1 of the VidyaDaan initiative, CBSE had pooled various types of e-learning content for classes 6 to 9 from contributors from different affiliated schools. In phase 1, CBSE was able to develop a repository of over 10,000 e-learning content pieces.

For classes 11-12, chapter-wise PDFs are available on DIKSHA platform with additional e-content such as lesson plans, concept maps, and other reading material.

The board expects that within a short period of time, well-defined e-learning content across the core subjects along with assessment strategies will be available across grades 1 to 12 for CBSE schools.

VidyaDaan 2.0 has a content contribution tool that provides a structured interface for the contributors to register and contribute different types of e-learning content (such as, explanation videos, presentations, competency-based items, quizzes, etc.), for any grade (from grade 1 to 12), for any subject as specified by the states/UTs.

Educationists, subject experts, schools, government and non-government organizations, individuals can submit e-content on the platform.

Educational Institutes can nominate themselves on the VidyaDaan portal as a contributing organization by choosing one of the four e-learning content development projects available on the website. The four projects pertain to e-content for grades 1-5, grades 6-8, grades 9-10, and grades 11-12.

Interested organizations and individuals need to register on the platform by May 10. After the proposals are approved, the contributors will have to upload their e-learning content between May 16 and May 26, 2020.

Curation and finalization of the contributions will be done between May 27 and June 10, 2020.

