Education Minister Meets PSU Banks Over CBSE Payment Failures, Refund Delays

Facing criticism over technical glitches and payment failures during the CBSE post-result processes, the Centre has stepped in to overhaul the board's payment gateway system, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan holding meetings with senior officials of four major public sector banks to streamline digital transactions for students.

Officials said the discussions focused on creating a more reliable and student-friendly payment ecosystem for services such as re-evaluation requests, photocopies of answer sheets and other fee-based post-examination processes, after several students recently reported failed transactions, delayed confirmations and refund issues while accessing CBSE services online.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Bank.

During the discussions, Pradhan directed the banks to work closely with the Central Board of Secondary Education to establish "robust payment protocols" aimed at ensuring timely transactions and quicker resolution of payment-related complaints.

According to the Education Ministry, the banks have been asked to introduce advanced technical safeguards, real-time monitoring systems and faster grievance redressal mechanisms. The minister also stressed the need for automatic refunds in cases of failed or excess payments.

"Students should not face technical glitches or payment failures in the future," Pradhan said during the meeting, while asking the banks to accord the "highest priority" to strengthening the system.

The banks assured the government of full support and committed to implementing technical upgrades and enhanced protocols at the earliest in coordination with CBSE, officials said.

The move comes amid growing scrutiny of digital infrastructure linked to national examinations and post-result services. Over the past few years, technical disruptions during entrance exams, result declarations and counselling processes have repeatedly drawn criticism from students and parents, prompting the Centre to push for stronger technology safeguards across education platforms.

Earlier this week, Pradhan had also discussed the issue with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman following complaints from students over payment and technical issues during CBSE's re-evaluation and post-result processes.

The government's latest intervention is being seen as part of a broader effort to improve the reliability of digital systems used by examination bodies amid rising dependence on online platforms for academic services.