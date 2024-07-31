Government Releases Rs 100 Crore Stipends For Apprentices, Launches NATS 2.0 Portal

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) 2.0 Portal and disbursed Rs 100 crore stipends to apprentices through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode, aligning with government's efforts on skilling and employability of youth.

These apprentices are undergoing training in various sectors such as IT/ITes, manufacturing, automobile, etc.

The NATS 2.0 portal is expected to attract a large number of beneficiaries for registration and application for apprenticeships. Additionally, establishments and industries will use the portal to manage their vacancies and contracts, thus supporting many young graduates and diploma holders in acquiring employability skills, along with a guaranteed monthly stipend.

Two panel discussions on the future of apprenticeships were held during the event, focusing on topics such as Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programs, credits for all apprenticeships, industry and higher education collaboration, and leveraging technology for DBT and strengthening e-Governance. The discussions were attended by eminent dignitaries, academicians, and students. Cognizant Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Pvt. Ltd. were recognised as the top three establishments/industries during the event.

Dharmendra Pradhan, in his address, stated that the NATS Portal 2.0 is a significant initiative to democratise apprenticeships, bridge the skills gap, fulfill youth aspirations, and prepare them for the future. He mentioned that the newly launched portal will expand the reach of apprenticeship opportunities and assist in matching candidates with employers.

Mr Pradhan emphasised that in today's technology-driven era, it is essential to build competencies beyond merely attaining degrees. He stressed the need for course curriculums to focus on enhancing employability skills. He also highlighted the government's emphasis on boosting skills and employment in this year's budget, calling for the apprenticeship ecosystem to cover diverse and emerging areas. He urged all stakeholders to develop a comprehensive strategy to harness the country's demographic dividend.

The minister also encouraged all educational institutions and industries to join the NATS 2.0 portal, aiming to make apprenticeships a widespread movement.

"NATS 2.0 portal will widen the reach of apprenticeship opportunities and help in matchmaking of candidates and employers. This technology-driven age is not only about attaining degrees but also building competencies. Our course curriculum should focus on increasing employability skills. This year's budget also lays great emphasis on boosting skilling and employment," the minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

To ensure timely, efficient, and transparent delivery of stipendiary benefits, the Government of India has implemented the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) mechanism in 2024, directly transferring the government's share of the stipend to apprentices' bank accounts. The DBT system is intended to provide the government's stipend share to all scheme beneficiaries.

The NATS 2.0 portal, developed in-house by the Ministry of Education with support from AICTE and BoATs/BoPT, facilitates managing the apprenticeship lifecycle, including student registration, vacancy advertisements, student applications, contract creation, certification, reporting, and stipend disbursal through DBT. It is utilized by students, industries, institutions, and implementing bodies such as BoATs/BoPT. Initially used in pilot mode, the portal is now fully functional and supports the Ministry of Education in executing the end-to-end DBT process.

The NEP 2020 aims to mainstream vocational education and remove barriers between different education streams. It emphasises the integration of general and vocational education to ensure vertical and horizontal mobility for students. In alignment with NEP 2020, the UGC and AICTE have issued draft guidelines for Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programmes (AEDP).