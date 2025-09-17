Delhi University Students' Union Election Tomorrow: All You Need To Know

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will take place on Thursday, September 18. More than 2.75 lakh students are eligible to vote in what is considered one of the biggest student elections in the country. The results will decide who leads the students' body for the upcoming year.

According to the official notification, polling will be held in two shifts: 8:30 am to 1 pm for day classes and 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. Counting of votes will take place on Friday, September 19.

Who Are the Main Contenders?

The battle for the president's post has three major contestants:

ABVP (affiliated with the RSS)

NSUI (backed by the Congress)

SFI-AISA alliance (supported by Left groups)

Each group has promised reforms, inclusivity, and student welfare in their manifestos.

Key Candidates:

Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (NSUI), Postgraduate in Buddhist Studies

Anjali (SFI-AISA), Student of Indraprastha College for Women

Aryan Maan (ABVP), MA Library Science student

Who Can Vote?

First-year students: Can vote with a valid fee receipt plus one government-issued ID (Voter ID, Aadhaar, PAN, or Driving License) if their college ID is not yet issued.

Second- and third-year students: Must carry a valid college identity card.

Eligibility cut-off: Students admitted to DU colleges or departments before September 9, 2025 (5 pm) are eligible voters.

How Security Has Been Tightened

To ensure smooth polling, more than 600 police personnel will be stationed across the campus. Out of these, 160 officers will use body-worn cameras. In addition, CCTV cameras and drones will monitor activities on voting day, reports PTI.

Advisory on Vehicles and Campus Movement

On September 18 and 19, vehicle restrictions will be in place around North Campus:

Parking is allowed only at Gate No. 1 with authorised University stickers

Gate No. 4 will remain closed on both days

Chhatra Marg, Probyn Road, and University Road will see traffic restrictions on polling day

On September 19 (counting day), G.C. Narang Marg and Cavalry Lane will remain completely closed

Why This Election Matters

DUSU elections often set the tone for youth politics in Delhi and beyond. With a record number of students eligible to vote and strong female candidates contesting after nearly two decades, this year's election is being closely watched not just by the campus community but also by national political observers.