DU Students Union Elections 2025: Candidates Must Submit Affidavit, Rs. 1 Lakh Bail Bond

DUSU Elections 2025: The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Election Committee has clarified that a prospective candidate for DUSU elections will have to submit an affidavit and a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. They are not required to deposit the amount in either univerisity's or their account and the bail bond can be signed by parents, guardians, friends or supporters. Chief Election Officer of DUSU, Professor Raj Kishore Sharma, while addressing journalists at a press meet, shared details about the upcoming DUSU elections. On the occasion, Chief Presiding Officer Dr. Rajesh Singh emphasized that they aim for fair and transparent elections and expect everyone's cooperation in this.

Sharing information with the media about the current guidelines regarding the schedule and conduct of DUSU elections 2025-26, the Chief Election Officer said that it has been clarified by the university that only handmade posters are allowed for campaigning by the students or for pasting on the designated wall of democracy. Any kind of defacement can be reported on the online portal of DUSU and in case of college, on the college portal.

DUSU Election 2025-26 is being seen as a green election and clean election. The DUSU Election Committee and the university have indicated zero tolerance towards distortion and violation of guidelines.

Prof. Rajkishore Sharma informed that the DUSU Election Committee and other committees like distortion prevention committee , disciplinary committees , student grievance cell , university proctorial board, Delhi Police and other civic agencies are keeping vigil and monitoring all aspects of DUSU elections 2025-26.

The DUSU Election Committee has held meetings with prospective candidates and student groups and discussed the conduct of DUSU elections 2025-26 in a free and fair manner. The students have clearly expressed their interest in keeping the elections free from any kind of distortion. The Chief Electoral Officer appreciated the cooperation received so far from the students in maintaining law and order and avoiding distortion activities. He informed that a team of observers will visit the colleges and surrounding areas from Monday to prevent the problem of distortion.