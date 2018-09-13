DUSU Election 2018: Counting Stopped For One Day, Glitch In EVMs; Latest Update

DUSU Election 2018: Poll Counting Latest Update

Delhi University Studnets' Union Election culminated yesterday with 44.46% voter turnout. The dismal voter turnout is only marginally more than last year when only 43% students cast their vote. This year total of 23 candidates were contesting elections for 4 vital DUSU posts - President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary.

The counting of votes began today at the Community Hall, Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, Delhi. The counting, as reported by certain media outlets, has stopped due ti glitches in the EVMs.

The voting process had carried on till 7:30 pm in the evening and students from both morning and evening colleges participated int he process.

This year CYSS, the AAP's student wing, formed an alliance with AISA to contest the elections.

As part of their election agenda, NSUI had promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag for Delhi University and thalis for Rs. 10, while ABVP had promised to spend 50 per cent of the union's budget on women and social justice-related activities, along with a special attention to promoting sports and installing sanitary pad vending machines on college campuses.

Latest Updates On DUSU Poll Counting

September 13, 2018, 1:30 pm: Counting stopped for one day due to technical glitch in some EVMs. More details to be announced soon.

September 13, 2018, 1:25 pm: NSUI alleged that the admin is tampering with EVMs since ABVP is losing. Security increased at counting centre.

September 13, 2018, 1:15 pm: Counting stops again after technical fault in another EVM.

September 13, 2018, 1:00 pm: After 6 rounds of counting reports suggest that Sunny Chillar (NSUI) is leading for President, Akash Chaudhury (NSUI) is leading for Secretary. Shakti Singh (ABVP) is leading for Vice-President and Jyoti Chaudhury (ABVP) is leading for Joint Secretary.

September 13, 2018, 12:45 pm: So far, NSUI and ABVP are neck to neck with NSUI leading for President and Secretary posts and ABVP leading for Vice-President post.

