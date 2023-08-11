DU East Delhi Campus To Be Set Up In Surajmal Vihar: Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh

A new DU college will be set up in Najafgarh.

The East Delhi campus of the University of Delhi will come up in Surajmal Vihar and a new college will be set up in Najafgarh, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Friday.

The university has 12 acres of land in Surajmal Vihar and it will use Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) loan to develop an academic complex there. Some portion of the School of Correspondence will be shifted there.The announcement was made during a meeting of the Delhi University's Academic Council on Friday.

"East Delhi campus of the University of Delhi would be set up in Surajmal Vihar and a new college of DU would be set up in Najafgarh," Mr Singh told the council.

Director of Delhi University's South Campus Prakash Singh informed PTI that the entire 12-acre will not be used for the campus. The academic complex will be readied in the next two years, he said. "The work on a portion of land will start soon. We will not use the entire 12 acres but a portion of it. The money would be given by HEFA. The loan is under process," Prakash Singh said.

The Academic Council meeting on Friday was presided by Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh. During the meeting, the council accorded approval to the University Grants Commission's letter regarding granting Category-1 university status to the University of Delhi.

The move has been opposed by several members of the council as well as other teachers claiming that it will make higher education costly and more difficult for the disadvantageous sections of society to avail it.

However, the university rejected these allegations, saying the fee structure will remain more or less the same. "The autonomy will allow us to introduce new courses. It will not have much impact on the fee structure," said Prakash Singh.

During the meeting, the syllabi of semesters four, five and six under the Faculty of Science in the various departments and colleges based on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 was also approved. Along with these, the syllabus of semester six for the Department of Computer Science under the Faculty of Mathematical Sciences was also approved based on UGCF-2022.

The approved syllabus for semester six based on UGCF-2022 under Cluster Innovation Center was also approved with minor modifications. For the School of Journalism, the syllabus for semesters five and six under UGCF-2022 was also approved during the meeting.

The Vice-Chancellor informed the meeting that approval has been received from the Bar Council for the five-year Integrated LLB course. The syllabus for the course was also approved by the Academic Council.

