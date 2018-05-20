DU Announces Free Entrance Coaching For Economically Weaker Section Students The Delhi University has announced two weeks of free preparatory classes for post graduate entrance examinations for students from economically weaker sections and minority communities.

Free pre-entrance coaching for economically weaker section students launched in DU New Delhi: As it has been going on for last two years, to empower the academic performance of the students from socio-economic weaker sections, Delhi University has launched a programme to hold classes to help students appearing in entrance examinations to the various post-graduate (PG) programmes. The admission process for the



A statement from the university said that the purpose of the "DU Pre-Entrance Summer School 2018" is to prepare students for the academic approach to be adopted for clearing the entrance examination and benefit the aspirants who wish to pursue higher education.



This endeavor is now in its third consecutive year.



"Academic empowerment of the students from socio-economic weaker sections has been a commitment of University of Delhi towards an inclusive growth of the society. To achieve this goal, for the last two years, University has launched a programme to hold classes to help students appearing in entrance examinations to the various post-graduate programmes," said the statement.



This year, the university plans to hold free classes for PG Entrance Examinations in Eight disciplines: Commerce, Law, Journalism (Hindi & English), Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Zoology.



The duration of the classes will be about two weeks.



Students from Economically Weaker Section (EWS/BPL,) SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), Minorities, PwD (EWS/BPL only), Kashmiri migrants, Wards of War Widows/Ex-servicemen (Defence) may apply for the Pre-Entrance Summer School 2018 for postgraduate admission tests.



The candidates will be provisionally admitted to the 'DU Pre-Entrance summer School 2018' till they complete the application procedure by applying online for the PG Entrance Examination at University of Delhi website, www.du.ac.in.



Application Form for 'DU Pre-Entrance summer School 2018' may be downloaded from the Delhi University Website (www.du.ac.in).



Application forms will be accepted at ILLL [Opposite SGTB Khalsa College, DU North Campus], DU from Monday May 21, 2018 to Monday May 28, 2018 - 10am to 4pm, except on Sunday.



Since seats are limited, list of candidates selected for the admission in all the Eight disciplines will be displayed on May 30, Wednesday at 5 pm.



Tentative dates of start of the classes:



Commerce, Law, Journalism (Hindi & English), Chemistry, Physics, Zoology: June 1



Computer Science: June 4



Mathematics: June 5



The Pre-Entrance classes for all the disciplines will be held in the DU North Campus.



The exact Time and venues will be notified in due course, said the statement.



A nominal fee of Rs. 100/- will be charged for registration at the time of submitting the application and the admission will be on a first come first served basis since seats are limited.



