SRCC Pegs 98% Cut Off For B.Com. No Seats In BA Economics

DU Cut Off 2019: SRCC Releases Second Cut Off List

Cut off for admission to B.Com (Honours) course at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in still towering at 98%. At 98.75% cut off, BA Economics (Honours) seats are no more available for intake in the college except for EWS, SC category and for the Kashmiri migrants. For EWS category, the cut off has dipped to 96.75% and 97.5% for B.Com and BA Economics courses, respectively. This year, under the EWS quota, 5,528 male candidates, 3,562 female candidates and one candidate from the third gender applied for admission to various undergraduate programmes in Delhi University colleges.

Delhi University Colleges Release Second Cut Off List: Live Updates

The highest cut off was set by the Hindu College. It set 99% cut off for admission to BA (Political Science) course in the first cut off list. The second highest cut off for an Arts course is 98.75 per cent for BA (Hons.) Psychology. For B.Com. (Hons.), the highest cut off has been set by Sri Ram College of Commerce at 98.75 per cent.

As of now, Keshav Mahavidyalaya has released the list on its website. The BA Psychology (Honours) course has the highest cut off of 96.5%. The second highest cut off has been set for the B.Com (Honours) at 96%.

South Delhi based Ramanajun College has also released the second cut off list. The highest cut off score has been set for B.Com (Honours) course at 94.5%.

In Pannalal Girdharlal Dayanand Anglo Vedic (PGDAV) college, for admission to BA (Political Science), BA (History) and BA (Economics) 87% cut off has been pegged.

Another south Delhi college, Archarya Narendra Dev, has set the cut off for B.Com (Honours) at 94.5%. Highest cut off has been set for B.Sc (Honours) Chemistry at 95%.

