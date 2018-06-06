DU Admission 2018: Undergraduate Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Apply Now The link to register for DU admission has been activated on the official website and can be accessed from these websites: www.du.ac.in or on www.du.ac.in/ug-ad.html#.

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi University UG admission process ends on June 7 New Delhi: The online registration process for admission to more than 50,000 undergraduate (UG) courses in colleges affiliated with Delhi University (DU) or University of Delhi will be concluded tomorrow on the official website, du.ac.in. The online registration process began on May 15. The link to register for DU admission has been activated on the official website and can be accessed from these websites: www.du.ac.in or on www.du.ac.in/ug-ad.html#. With just two days to go before



Meanwhile, a notification posted on the official website of Delhi University said applicants who have submitted more than one application for admission are advised to retain only one correct successfully submitted application and cancel the remaining ones, so that only one application per applicant for admission to the University of Delhi remains with the University.



Delhi University Admission 2018-19: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) And Answers



"This process must be completed by the applicants latest by 7th June, 2018. The cancellation of a particular online application can be done by the applicants by logging into their dashboard through relevant email ID and clicking on the 'Cancellation' button," said the notification.



No grievance will be entertained pertaining to the cancelled application form, it added.



A total of 3,38,893 aspirants had registered on the portal till Tuesday afternoon on the online portal which will close registration process on June 7 at 5 p.m.



Delhi University Admission 2018: Online Application Process Begins, Here Is How To Apply



About 2,40,000 of these registrations were made for the merit-based course and rest for the entrance-based ones, reported IANS.



There are a number of courses for which one required to take an entrance test, such as B.A. (Hons) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, B.Tech, Five year integrated journalism course, etc.



Of the total registrations, 1,53,754 were of male candidates and 1,31,381 of female candidates, while 80 registered as 'others', reported the news agency.



(With Inputs from IANS)



Click here for more



The online registration process for admission to more than 50,000 undergraduate (UG) courses in colleges affiliated with Delhi University (DU) or University of Delhi will be concluded tomorrow on the official website, du.ac.in. The online registration process began on May 15. The link to register for DU admission has been activated on the official website and can be accessed from these websites: www.du.ac.in or on www.du.ac.in/ug-ad.html#. With just two days to go before DU admission portal closes , more than three lakh students have registered in undergraduate courses -- merit and entrance-based both.Meanwhile, a notification posted on the official website of Delhi University said applicants who have submitted more than one application for admission are advised to retain only one correct successfully submitted application and cancel the remaining ones, so that only one application per applicant for admission to the University of Delhi remains with the University."This process must be completed by the applicants latest by 7th June, 2018. The cancellation of a particular online application can be done by the applicants by logging into their dashboard through relevant email ID and clicking on the 'Cancellation' button," said the notification.No grievance will be entertained pertaining to the cancelled application form, it added.A total of 3,38,893 aspirants had registered on the portal till Tuesday afternoon on the online portal which will close registration process on June 7 at 5 p.m.About 2,40,000 of these registrations were made for the merit-based course and rest for the entrance-based ones, reported IANS.There are a number of courses for which one required to take an entrance test, such as B.A. (Hons) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, B.Tech, Five year integrated journalism course, etc.Of the total registrations, 1,53,754 were of male candidates and 1,31,381 of female candidates, while 80 registered as 'others', reported the news agency. (With Inputs from IANS)Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter