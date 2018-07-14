DU Admission 2018: Revised PG Admission Schedule Announced; Check Here

Revised admission schedule for Post-Graduate (PG) admissions (2018-19) in Delhi University (DU) has been released on the official website of the varsity. Now, the first DU PG admission list will be released on July 25. In view of the announcement of UG results, DU has proposed that PG admission portal shall be reopened to allow the candidates to update their marks of qualifying examination and class 12 from 17th July 2018 till 22nd July 2018. During this time candidates may be allowed to modify their preferences of colleges filled at the time of registration. No further grievances shall be entertained regarding the same.

DU PG Admission 2018: Important Dates

The revised admission schedule for Postgraduate Programmes (2018-19) is as follows (except LLB):

Notification of First Admission List: July 25, 2018

Document verification and approval of admission based on first admission list: July 25, 2018 to July 27, 2018

Notification of Second Admission List: July 31,2018

Document verification and approval of admission based on second admission list: July 31, 2018 to August 2, 2018

Notification of Third Admission List (if required): August 6, 2018

Document verification and approval of admission based on third admission list: August 6, 2018 to August 8, 2018

For Fee Payment: After approval of admission, the applicant has to log on to the Postgraduate Admission Portal to make online admission fee payment. This may be done till 12:00 noon of the next day of the last day of approval of admission of that Admission List in which applicant is taking admission.

For document verification and approval of admission following timing will be observed:

Department/Faculty: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Morning College: 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Evening College: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m

