Government Hikes Research Stipends; 24% Increase For JRF

DST Issues Revised Fellowship Order

The government has hiked the stipends of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) and Research Associates (RA) for basic science researchers. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), the nodal department for deciding the emoluments and service guidelines for research fellowships in basic science stream, has officially announced it today. As per the order issued by the DST, stipend for JRF has been increased to Rs 31,000 which is 24% more than the previous fellowship amount of Rs 25,000. The last time, in 2014, the government had hiked the stipend by 56%.

The emoluments for RAs, according to the revised fellowship, is Rs 47,000-Rs 54,000 per month. The Senior Research Fellowship has been hiked to Rs 35,000.

The decision comes two weeks after All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA) and research fellows from across the country protested in Delhi demanding 80% percent hike in fellowship. "Some of us plan to go on an indefinite hunger strike till our demands are met. We have been demanding an 80 per cent hike in our fellowships applicable from April last year," Nikhil Gupta, the national representative of Research Scholars of India had said, then.

"The revised emoluments will take effect from 01.01.2019," the order reads. "Respective departments should meet the additionality from their existing budget through matching savings in other schemes. At the time of main budget for 2019-2020, this may be reviewed," it added.

A group of scholars had met Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar earlier this month following which the minister had said that the "government is positive about the demand". An official statement from the MHRD is awaited.

Competitive Exams

"Selection for award of fellowship shall ordinarily through common competitive examinations," the order issued by DST reads. However it also says that "this shall not be applied retrospectively and the persons already enrolled shall be exempted."

The government has decided to incentivize the research output-publications and patents. An Inter-Ministerial Empowered Committee of the Government will periodically examine the disbursement and quantum of all fellowships.

