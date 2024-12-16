Explained: What Is Daylight Saving Time, Why Donald Trump Plans To End It

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to end Daylight Saving Time (DST), calling it "inconvenient" and "very costly" for Americans. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that although DST has a small, vocal group of supporters, it shouldn't continue, and his Republican administration would work to end it.

What is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of adjusting the clocks forward by one hour in the spring and back by one hour in the autumn to better utilise natural daylight. DST is observed in many countries worldwide, including much of Europe, and around a third of the world's nations, according to Pew Research Centre.

In the US, however, the tradition has faced ongoing criticism. Some Americans, particularly those favouring standard time, argue that having more daylight in the morning benefits health by promoting better sleep cycles. They also claim DST disrupts sleep patterns, leading to disorientation and fatigue.

Others, however, advocate for making DST permanent, suggesting that longer daylight hours in the evening, especially for those commuting after work or school, could reduce crime, conserve energy, and even lessen road accidents.

History of Daylight Saving Time

DST has a long history, with its origins tracing back over a century. The idea first emerged in the 18th century from Benjamin Franklin, who noted that waking up earlier allowed him to save on energy costs. The concept gained traction in the late 19th century, with New Zealand's George Bernard Hudson and the UK's William Willett proposing ideas for changing the clocks to extend daylight hours.

However, DST's first major adoption occurred during World War I as a way to conserve fuel. Initially unpopular, it was repealed after the war but revived during World War II. DST was made permanent in 1966 with the passage of the Uniform Time Act, though states were allowed to opt out. Today, most states in the U.S. observe DST, though Hawaii and Arizona do not, citing their unique climates and geography.

Why is Daylight Saving Time costly?

DST can be costly due to its impact on energy consumption, health, and productivity. While it was originally intended to save energy, the longer daylight hours often lead to increased cooling costs. The time change also disrupts sleep, contributing to health problems, productivity losses, and operational inefficiencies in sectors like transportation and technology.

According to a study completed by Chmura Economics & Analytics, the economic costs of DST are substantial. The study focused on aspects of economic loss where evidence from peer-reviewed journals was available, and it found that the transition into DST, particularly during the Spring change when we lose an hour of sleep, leads to increased risks in several areas.

The study found that the economic costs of DST in the US was significant, with a total estimated cost of $672.02 million annually. This includes the following categories of costs: