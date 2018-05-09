Telangana Degree Admission From Tomorrow; Notification Awaited Admission to undergraduate courses in Telangana will begin tomorrow for the academic year 2018-2019. Registration will be held through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) portal.

Admission to undergraduate courses in Telangana will begin tomorrow for the academic year 2018-2019. Registration will be held through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) portal. As per the tentative schedule, the official notification was supposed to be released on May 8, which has not been released yet. The first seat allotment list will be released on June 4, 2018 thereafter subsequent lists will be released on June 19 and June 30. Degree admission registration will be held at the official website dost.cgg.gov.in. Click here for DOST schedule.



DOST will host the online admission for six Universities in the State: Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Telangana University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University. Apart from the degree admission, students seeking admission in Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) will have to apply to TSEAMCET 2018.



Regarding the registration process, 'students wishing to take admission into degree courses through the Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) need not visit helpline centres for submitting their biometric details if their Aadhaar cards are linked to a mobile phone,' reported The Hindu. 'students whose Aadhaar cards are not linked to any phone will, however, have to visit one of the 74 helpline centres in the State to submit their details,' said Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal in response to this.



This year intra sliding of colleges will also be permitted to students. Students can give their options from July 5-7.



Telangana 2nd inter results have been declared and the overall pass percentage is 67.24%.



