Telangana Degree Admission From Tomorrow; Notification Awaited

DOST will host the online admission for six Universities in the State: Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Telangana University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University. Apart from the degree admission, students seeking admission in Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) will have to apply to TSEAMCET 2018.
Regarding the registration process, 'students wishing to take admission into degree courses through the Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) need not visit helpline centres for submitting their biometric details if their Aadhaar cards are linked to a mobile phone,' reported The Hindu. 'students whose Aadhaar cards are not linked to any phone will, however, have to visit one of the 74 helpline centres in the State to submit their details,' said Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal in response to this.
CommentsThis year intra sliding of colleges will also be permitted to students. Students can give their options from July 5-7.
Telangana 2nd inter results have been declared and the overall pass percentage is 67.24%.