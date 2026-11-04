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Diwali 2026 School Holidays: How Long Will Schools Remain Closed? Check Dates

Diwali School Holidays 2026: Students and parents are advised to check the holiday dates with their respective schools, education boards, and state government notifications before making travel or other plans.

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Diwali 2026 School Holidays: How Long Will Schools Remain Closed? Check Dates
Diwali School Holidays 2026: School holiday schedules around Diwali vary across states.
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Diwali School Holidays 2026: With Diwali 2026 just a few days away, students across schools and colleges are gearing up for the festive celebrations. The festival of lights will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, which is already a weekly holiday for educational institutions. However, students may get additional holidays around the festival, depending on the state government's holiday calendar and individual school schedules.

The festive celebrations will begin with Dhanteras on Friday, November 6, followed by Chhoti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi on Saturday, November 7. According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 10:47 a.m. on November 7 and conclude at 11:47am on November 8. Narak Chaturdashi will be observed on November 7, while the auspicious time for Abhyang Snan will be from 5:41am to 6:38 a.m. on November 8.

Ayodhya is also gearing up for its 10th Deepotsav, scheduled from November 5 to 8. The main Deepotsav celebrations in the temple town are scheduled for November 7.

Diwali 2026: Delhi Government Holiday List

According to the Delhi government's official holiday circular, Diwali (Deepavali) will be observed as a public holiday on November 8.

The government employees are also allowed to avail themselves of any two holidays from the list of restricted holidays for 2026. These include:

  • Govardhan Puja: November 9
  • Bhai Dooj: November 11
  • Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja): November 15

However, these restricted holidays are applicable to eligible government employees and should not be treated as a school holiday schedule.

The number of school holidays around Diwali varies across states, depending on government notifications and individual school calendars. Schools in several states may remain closed for an extended period covering Diwali and Chhath Puja. Students and parents are advised to check the latest notifications issued by their respective schools to confirm the holiday dates and reopening schedules.

Diwali 2026 School Holidays: Important Dates

Here are the important festival dates that students and parents should keep in mind while checking the Diwali holiday schedule:

DateDayFestival/Occasion
November 6FridayDhanteras
November 7SaturdayChhoti Diwali/Narak Chaturdashi
November 8SundayDiwali/Deepavali
November 9MondayGovardhan Puja
November 11WednesdayBhai Dooj
November 15SundayEvening Arghya (Sandhya Arghya)
November 16, 2026MondayMorning Arghya


Diwali School Holidays 2026: State-Wise Details

School holiday schedules around Diwali and other major festivals vary across states. According to the state-wise holiday information reported by Dainik Jagran, the following dates have been listed for several states:

StateHoliday 
MaharashtraNovember 2 to 14
BiharNovember 7 to 16
ChhattisgarhNovember 6 to 11
Uttar PradeshNovember 8, 9, and 11; additional holidays may apply
RajasthanTill November 15
GoaNovember 2 to 21
SikkimNovember 9 to 11
West BengalNovember 8 and November 11
HaryanaNovember 9; additional holiday dates are yet to be confirmed.
AssamNovember 7 and 8; additional holiday dates are yet to be confirmed.

Students and parents should note that the above schedule is indicative and should be cross-checked against official state government and school notifications before making travel or other plans.

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