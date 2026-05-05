Didi's Degrees: Tracing Mamata Banerjee's Educational Journey

Mamata Banerjee's Educational Background: Degrees in history, Islamic studies, education, and law, then a meteoric dive into politics. Mamata Banerjee's educational journey reflects the formative years of a leader who later became a central figure in West Bengal politics.

Banerjee holds a Bachelor's degree in Arts (BA), Education (BEd), Law (LLB) and a Master's degree in Arts (MA), the All India Trinamool Congress has stated on its official website.

In 1970, Banerjee completed the higher secondary board examination from Deshbandhu Sishu Sikshalay, as per reports. She received a bachelor's degree in history from Jogamaya Devi College. Later, she earned her master's degree in Islamic history from the University of Calcutta. This was followed by a degree in education from Shri Shikshayatan College and a law degree from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College, Kolkata.

"I believe in dreams - without dreams one cannot afford to survive," Banerjee said in 2017 while inaugurating the new campus of St Xavier's University in Kolkata. In the same event, Mamata Banerjee had announced that in the last six years, her government has set up 17 universities and 47 colleges, as a result of which the number of seats in institutions of higher education have increased by 4.5 lakh. She also mentioned in her speech the setting up of 6,000 schools, 300 industrial training institutes (ITIs), polytechnic colleges and medical colleges.

According to All India Trinamool Congress' official website, Banerjee was inducted to the West Bengal Chhatra Parishad while a student of Jogmaya Devi College and worked as a member of its working committee between 1977 and 1983.

Shri Shikshayatan College praises its alumnus on being the first woman Chief Minister of West Bengal and a figure to reckon with in national politics. The college's official website stated that she is an alumnus of the BEd department. Along with degrees in history and law and having represented the country in the UN General Assembly, she has several books published in both English and Bengali, it added.

Mamata Banerjee had in the past recollected her association with Manmatha Nath Nandan Girls' and Boys' Primary School. She had earlier stated teaching at the school and getting Rs. 60 per month as salary. The Bengal government in 2022 started rebuilding the primary school for underprivileged students in Bhowanipore where Banerjee taught for a while after her father passed away.

In January 2025, speaking at Bengal's annual 'Student Week' event, Mamata Banerjee said Bengal stood first in skill training and micro, small and medium industries, adding that there was no need to go out of the state for work. "Bengal is the heart of culture and education," she said. "From NASA to Washington, everywhere there are people from Bengal. The children of Bengal have spread light all over the world," Banerjee added.

On Monday, in a dramatic political setback for the All India Trinamool Congress, the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results delivered a sweeping blow to the party's leadership, with a majority of its ministers losing their seats, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.