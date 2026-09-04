Did You Know? This University Lets Students Create A Customised Field Of Study

Choosing a college major usually means picking from a list of subjects already offered by a university. But at one US college, students have the option to build an individualised area of study by combining their academic interests.

Gettysburg College offers an Individualized Major programme that allows students to create an interdisciplinary course of study with guidance from faculty members.

How does it work?

Under the programme, students can bring together subjects from different academic areas and develop a course of study around their interests. The programme is designed for students whose academic goals may not fit into one of the college's regular majors.

Students work with faculty members to plan their courses and create a study programme that meets the college's requirements. The proposal is then reviewed and approved by the college.

The college has highlighted examples of individualised majors in areas such as Forensic and Criminal Psychology, International Political Economy and Philosophy of History.

This means a student interested in more than one subject does not necessarily have to choose just one traditional major. Instead, they can combine related areas into a structured academic programme.

Why is this interesting?

The idea gives students more flexibility to explore subjects that match their interests and career plans. It also allows them to study connections between different fields that may not be covered by a single traditional major.

However, students cannot simply choose any subjects and create a programme on their own. The Individualized Major has to follow the college's academic rules and receive approval.

Gettysburg College's model is an example of how some universities are giving students more freedom to shape their undergraduate education instead of following only fixed study paths.