Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: Steps To Apply On CSAS Portal

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University has started its undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2025-26 by launching the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. The portal, available at ugadmission.uod.ac.in, is now open for candidates who appeared in CUET-UG 2025.

The CSAS portal marks the beginning of Phase 1 of the UG admission process. In this phase, aspirants can register and pay the application fee online. The next phase-where students will select their preferred colleges and courses-will start once CUET-UG 2025 results are declared.

Delhi University is offering a total of 71,624 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes and 183 BA combinations, spread over 69 colleges and departments.

Admissions will strictly be based on CUET-UG 2025 scores. Students must register on the CSAS portal to be considered for any UG programme.

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Only students who have appeared for CUET-UG 2025 are eligible to apply through the CSAS system. Registration on the CSAS portal is mandatory, and admission will be granted based on merit and course-college preferences.

CSAS UG 2025: Registration Fees

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 250

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2. Select the 'CSAS UG 2025' option

Step 3. Log in with your CUET 2025 application number and password

Step 4. Fill in personal and academic details

Step 5. Upload necessary certificates (if applicable)

Step 6. Verify CUET scores (auto-fetched by the system)

Step 7. Submit and pay the registration fee

Applicants must double-check all details before locking their choices for course and college in the next phase.

Admission Support

To assist candidates during the process, the university has set up an admission helpline:

Email: ug@admission.du.ac.in

Phone: 011-27666073

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official admission portal for updates regarding seat allocation rounds, deadlines, and counselling schedules.

