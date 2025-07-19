Delhi University To Release 1st Seat Allocation List Today For UG Admissions

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first seat allocation list for UG admissions 2025 today at 5 PM. Candidates allotted a seat will have time until July 21 to confirm their acceptance. The university has concluded Phase 2 of the Common Seat Allocation (CSAS) UG 2025 process. Admission to all undergraduate programmes will be conducted through the CSAS UG portal. The admission process includes registering for CUET-based counselling on the DU portal, submitting college and course preferences, followed by seat allotment.

Meanwhile, the university began its Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) admission trials on July 18. These trials are being conducted across various colleges and will continue until July 26. The trials cover more than a dozen categories, including music, dance, debate, theatre, digital media, yoga, and fine arts.

Earlier, on July 15, the university released the simulated ranks. These ranks are tentative and were generated based on the candidates' submitted scores and programme preferences at the end of Phase 2. Following the release, a window was opened for students to revise their programme and college preferences. This window remained open until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, July 16.

This year, the University of Delhi has received the highest number of applications ever, with students seeking admission to 71,642 seats across 79 programmes offered in 69 colleges and various university departments.

Each ECA category is divided into sub-categories to assess candidates in specific areas. On the opening day, July 18, trials were held for Hindi debate and Indian vocal music.

In terms of overall preferences, BCom (Hons) emerged as the most opted-for programme, receiving 19,90,966 total preferences. It was followed by BCom with 15,26,403 preferences, BA (Hons) English with 12,23,388, and BA (Hons) Political Science with 9,96,868 preferences.

When it comes to first-preference choices, BCom (Hons) again topped the list with 48,336 students selecting it as their primary choice. BA (Hons) Political Science followed with 15,295 first-preference entries, BSc (Hons) Zoology with 12,722, BTech Mathematics and Humanities with 10,584, and BCom with 8,939.

Among colleges, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) received the highest number of first-preference entries at 38,795. It was followed by Hindu College with 31,901, Hansraj College with 15,902, St. Stephen's College with 12,413, and Miranda House with 11,403.

In the BA Programme category, the most preferred subject combinations included BA (History + Political Science), which received 7,60,233 preferences. This was followed by BA (Economics + Political Science) with 3,88,407, and BA (English + Economics) with 3,49,367 preferences.

Stream-wise, humanities-based programmes accounted for the majority of choices, with 58.89% of students opting for them. Commerce-based programmes made up 20.89%, while science-based programmes accounted for 20.22%.

The university is also preparing to begin trials for performance-based admissions under ECA, Sports, and other special quotas. Sports trials for undergraduate admissions are likely to begin on Friday, July 25.

Candidates are advised to visit the respective college or department websites for specific dates and details related to trials under performance-based categories. Admissions under the ECA, Sports, Performance-Based, and CW (Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel) quotas will commence from the third round of seat allocations.

All applicants are advised to regularly check their admission dashboards, registered email addresses, and the official DU admission website for timely updates and announcements.