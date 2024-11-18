Delhi University Shifts To Online Classes Amid Severe Air Pollution

With air quality in Delhi and NCR reaching alarming levels, the University of Delhi has decided to shift all classes for its colleges and departments to online mode as a precautionary measure. The online classes will continue until Saturday, November 23, 2024, prioritising the health and well-being of students.

Regular physical classes are set to resume on Monday, November 25, 2024. The university has confirmed that the schedules for examinations and interviews will remain unchanged and will proceed as planned.

This decision has been made in the larger interest of students and has been issued with the approval of the Competent Authority.

"The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi & NCR has deteriorated to an alarmingly high index. In the larger interest of students of the Colleges and the Departments of the University of Delhi, it has been decided that the classes shall be conducted in Online Mode till Saturday, November 23, 2024," the official notification reads.

"Regular classes in physical mode to resume from Monday, November 25, 2024. The schedule of Examinations and Interviews shall remain unchanged," it stated.

Earlier today, the Delhi government extended the suspension of physical classes to include students of Classes 10 and 12, following its yesterday's decision to shift all other classes to online mode. This move was prompted by the Supreme Court's directive to halt in-person classes for students in Classes 10 and 12 in Delhi=NCR.

