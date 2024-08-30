Delhi University Releases Schedule For CSAS(UG) 2024-25 Allocation, Admission Rounds

Delhi University has released the detailed schedule for the upcoming allocation-cum-admissions rounds for undergraduate courses under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the academic year 2024-25.

Declaration of upgraded allocations and Round-I for performance-based Programmes

The upgraded allocations and Round-I results for Performance-Based Programs, CW (Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel), ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities), Sports, and Ward Quota will be declared at 5pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Candidates will have until 4.59pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, to accept their allocated seats. The colleges will verify and approve the online applications from 5pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, to 4.59pm on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The deadline for candidates to pay the admission fees online is 4.59pm on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Display of vacant seats and third round allocation

The list of vacant seats will be displayed at 5pm on Saturday, September 7, 2024. The Third Round of CSAS allocations, including Round-II for Performance-Based Programs, CW, ECA, Sports, and Ward Quota, will be announced at 5pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Candidates must accept their allocated seats by 4.59pm on Friday, September 13, 2024. The colleges will verify and approve applications from 5pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, until 4.59pm on Saturday, September 14, 2024. The last date for fee payment is 4.59pm on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Upgrade Window

In the Upgrade Window, candidates admitted in Round I and Round II have the option to request an upgrade to a higher preference. Those who choose to upgrade can also reorder programs that were initially ranked higher than their current allocation. Candidates who receive an upgraded seat will have their allocation directly processed at the college level. Any difference in fees must be paid by the candidate, and the admission process for the upgraded seat will be deemed complete only upon successful payment.

Mid-Entry

The Mid-Entry provision allows candidates who missed applying to CSAS(UG) 2024 Phase I or did not complete Phase II to participate by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. This window is open from 5pm on Saturday, September 7, 2024, until 4.59pm on Monday, September 9, 2024. Additionally, candidates who were rejected in Round I or Round II due to incorrect subject mapping or failure to meet program-specific eligibility criteria can correct these issues and edit their preferences during this period. Candidates who are not admitted to any program after Mid-Entry will also have the opportunity to adjust their preferences within the same timeframe.

Candidates intending to participate in the Third Round are advised to review the vacant seat matrix and submit their preferences carefully. The preferences finalized by the closure of the Mid-Entry window at 4.59pm on Monday, September 9, 2024, will be used for subsequent allocations.

Third Round Allocation

The Third Round allocation will be based on the candidate data available as of 5pm on Monday, September 9, 2024. The cutoffs and ranks for this round will be independent of those from previous rounds, and no grievances related to this will be addressed.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the admission website (admission.uod.ac.in) for updates.