DU Announces Sixth Cut-Off List, Most Colleges Close Admission; Check Complete Lists Here

Delhi University sixth cut off list has been announced, check complete list here

The sixth cut-off list for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the academic year 2018-2019 has been released by the varsity. The university has announced its latest cut-off lists for admission today as most of the prominent colleges closing admissions for the general category students, reported Press Trust of India. The admission process based sixth cut-off list will be conducted from July 18 to July 20.

DU had announced a special admission drive to fill the vacant seats in the colleges affiliated with the varsity. The University had earlier conducted the Undergraduate Admission for the academic year 2018-19 based on five cut-off lists.

The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (Sixth Admission List) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given in lists provided on the official website of the varsity.

DU Admission 2018: Sixth Cut-Off Lists

Check complete lists here:

ARTS, COMMERCE CUT-OFF LIST

SCIENCE CUT-OFF LIST

For details, with regard to variation in Cut-Off percentage, the candidates are advised to contact the respective colleges on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the sixth admission cut-off list may complete their admission formalities in the Colleges concerned within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the university website.

Science stream students of the general category can apply for BSc (Honours) Biomedical Science, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science in some of the off-campus colleges like Acharya Narendra Dev Collge, Aryabhatta College, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, etc.

Students of Humanities in the general category can apply for BA (Honours) Economics to Kirori Mal College which has announced a cut-off of 96.25 per cent for the course. Miranda House has announced a cut-off of 96.25 per cent for BA (Honours) English while Ramjas College has announced a cut-off of 94.25 per cent in BA (Honours) English.

The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7.

The first cut-off list was announced on June 19. The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29.

