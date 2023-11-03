Delhi University Announces Deadline To Fill Exam Forms For Law

The Faculty of Law at the University of Delhi has released a circular notifying the deadline for the submission of examination form for the odd semester exams scheduled in December/January. Students can submit the examination form by November 13, 2023.

The concerned authority can complete the confirmation and verification of the examination forms filled by students by November 14, 2023.

After the confirmation of the examination forms by the authority, the respective faculty/centre can issue the admit cards to the students.

The official notification reads, “It is hereby notified for information of all concerned students of LLB/LLM Semester I/Ill/V for the academic year 2023-24 that the last date of submission of examination forms for the odd semester examination to be held in December/January, 2023-2024 is upto November 13, 2023 (Monday) at 5:30 pm. The Faculty/Centre are requested to complete the confirmation and verification of examination forms filled by the students by November 14, 2023 (Tuesday) at 05:30 pm.”

The students are also required to pay the fee online on the link provided by the respective faculty/centre. After filling the examination form, student may keep the printout of the filled forms for further communication.

The admission to the LLB and LLM courses at Delhi University is based on the scores obtained in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).