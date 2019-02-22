Delhi University: Admission Process For Foreign Nationals Begins

DU offers more than 500 programmes at various levels. Foreign nationals are not required to take the entrance test for admission to these programmes.

Education | | Updated: February 22, 2019 10:34 IST
New Delhi: 

The Delhi University (DU) has begun the admission process for foreign nationals for the 2019-20 academic session. Applications from foreign nationals for admissions to undergraduate, post-graduate, M.Phil, PhD, certificate and diploma programmes can be submitted online.

The registration process for applying to all programmes will be online through the Foreign Students' Registry website -- http://fsr.du.ac.in -- the university said.

The programmes on offer encompass various disciplines including arts, social sciences, commerce, natural and applied sciences, law, the university said.



