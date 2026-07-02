Delhi University Academic Calendar 2026-27 Out: Classes To Begin On July 28

Delhi University: The University of Delhi on Wednesday released its academic calendar for the 2026-27 session, announcing that classes for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will commence from July 28. The calendar announced key academic timelines, examination dates, and vacation periods for colleges and departments across the university.

Delhi University: Important Dates

Classes to begin on: July 28, 2026

Autumn vacation: October 18 to 25, 2026

College to reopen after autumn vacation: October 26, 2026

Dispersal of classes, preparation leave, practical examination begins on: November 20

Theory exam from: December 4, 2026

Winter vacation: December 25 to December 31, 2026

Next (even) semester classes to commence on: January 1, 2027

Mid semester break: March 21 to 28, 2027

Classes to begin after mid sem break: March 29, 2027

Dispersal of classes, preparation leave, practical examination to begin on: April 30

Theory examination from: May 13, 2027

Summer Vacation: June 3 to July 20

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Orientation Programmes For Newcomers

For new admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses this year, the freshman induction programmes and orientation activities are expected to take place during the first two weeks after the classes begin.

Colleges will announce specific dates for welcome sessions, counselling and student support services.

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An early and clear academic calendar helps students plan travel, internships and competitive-exam schedules. For a university with a large undergraduate population and diverse affiliated colleges, published timelines reduce uncertainty and aid administrative coordination across departments.