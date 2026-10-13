Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board Primary Teacher Marks 2026 Out; Check Category-Wise Cut-Off

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the examination marks for Assistant Teacher (Primary) recruitment. Candidates can check their scores through the Online Application Registration System (OARS) on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The recruitment drive was announced on September 10, 2025, followed by a corrigendum on September 19, 2025. A total of 1,169 vacancies were notified, including 1,044 posts in the Directorate of Education and 125 posts in NDMC.

The Tier-I computer-based examination was conducted between February and April 2026. Of the 83,615 candidates who appeared, marks for 83,614 candidates have been released. One candidate's result remains withheld following an order dated February 26, 2026.

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The board has also provisionally shortlisted candidates for e-dossier submission for vacancies under the Directorate of Education, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Provisionally shortlisted candidates must submit their e-dossiers between October 19 and October 30, 2026. The submission link will be available through their respective OARS accounts.

How to Check Marks and Submit Documents

Candidates should visit dsssb.delhi.gov.in, log in to OARS using their registered credentials and check their marks. Shortlisted applicants must upload the required documents and confirm their post preferences before the deadline.

DSSSB has clarified that confirmed post preferences cannot be modified. Failure to submit documents on time may lead to candidature cancellation.