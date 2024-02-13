DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 1,896 Posts, Check Steps To Apply

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Candidates will be evaluated through a written examination.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for pharmacists, nursing officers, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is March 13.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,896 vacancies across various positions, including nursing officers, pharmacists, resource centre coordinators, cooks, and section officers.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, with the maximum age limit varying based on the particular job role.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Male candidates from the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while female candidates and those belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and ex-servicemen categories are exempted from fee payment.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Selection Criteria

Candidates will be evaluated through a written examination. The minimum passing marks for general category applicants are 40 per cent, while OBC candidates need 35 per cent, and SC/ST candidates require 30 per cent.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply