DSSSB 2024: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board Exams To Begin Tomorrow

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will be conducting exams for various vacant posts from tomorrow. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the DSSSB to download the admit cards. The examinations will continue till February 18, 2024.

Candidates will be required to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to download the admit cards. They will be required to present their admit cards along with a valid ID proof to appear in the exam.

The exam on February 12 will be held for the post of Laboratory Assistant, Surveillance Worker, Craft instructor- Basic Cosmetology ( for NTC/STC/NAC Holders), Craft Instructor-Refrigeration and Air conditioning Technician (For NTC/STC/NAC holders), Craft Instructor-Draughtsman Technician( For NTC/STC/NAC holders) and Scientific Assistant (Biology).

The PGT English (Male), PGT (Fine Arts/Painting) Female, PGT Sanskrit Male, and PGT Sanskrit Female exam will be held on February 13.

The detailed schedule of the exam is available on the official website of the DSSB.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has instituted the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board on the 50th Anniversary year of the Indian Independence. As per the official website, "The Board has been incorporated with the purpose of recruiting capable, competent, highly skilled individuals by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews wherever as desired."