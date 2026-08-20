Delhi Schools To Conduct Foundational Literacy, Numeracy Assessment For Classes 2-8

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, has issued instructions for the conduct of the baseline assessment under the NIPUN Sankalp Programme for students of Classes 2 to 8 during the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the official circular, the assessment will be conducted through OMR-based tests in Hindi, English, and Mathematics. The Hindi assessment is scheduled for August 27, followed by English on August 29 and Mathematics on August 31.

"The NIPUN Sankalp Programme is being implemented in schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), and Directorate of Education (DoE), with the objective of strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) competencies among students," the circular reads.

School registration

According to the instructions, schools are required to register Classes 2 to 8 on the NIPUN Sankalp online portal by August 25. Schools have also been directed to verify all student records before the assessment.

Heads of schools have been asked to make arrangements for the assessment according to the prescribed schedule. A 'one desk, one student' arrangement will be followed to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of the assessment. Schools may conduct the assessment in multiple shifts for different classes depending on their infrastructure and requirements.

OMR sheet guidelines

Teachers have been instructed to follow the directions given in the teacher manual and on the OMR sheets while conducting the assessment. Since the sheets will be evaluated through computer-based scanning, all entries and bubbles must be filled correctly using the prescribed ballpoint pen.

The OMR sheets must not be folded, scratched, overwritten, stapled, pinned or punched. Schools have also been directed to use only the original OMR sheets supplied for the assessment and ensure that student and school details are entered correctly.

For Classes 2 and 3, the concerned teachers will fill the OMR sheets completely, including student details and responses.

For Classes 4 to 8, the student details section will be filled by the teacher. Students will attempt and fill Part A, while Part B will be completed by the concerned teacher. Teachers must verify each OMR sheet for completeness and accuracy before it is packed.

Assessment for absent students

Students who are absent on the scheduled assessment dates will be given an opportunity to appear for the assessment by September 5. Schools have been asked to make efforts to ensure maximum participation.

The OMR sheets of students assessed during the extended period will be added to the respective class-wise packets. A list of absentees will also be placed inside the relevant envelopes for documentation and verification. Schools will be required to take a printout of the absentee details generated through the Absentee Module after September 5 for official records.

Teachers who have already received training on the assessment process and OMR filling have been asked to orient their fellow teachers on the prescribed procedure and guidelines.

The heads of schools will be responsible for ensuring the timely and proper conduct of the baseline assessment, accurate filling and verification of OMR sheets, and their packing and submission within the stipulated timelines. Any discrepancy in the filling, counting, packing, sealing or submission of OMR sheets will be viewed seriously.