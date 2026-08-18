Delhi Revises Class 9 Exam Rules: Vocational Education, Third Language Now Compulsory

Delhi government has announced major changes to the subjects and assessment system for Class 9 students. It includes exam rules and promotional rules. Vocational Education and a third language will now be compulsory for Class 9 students under the new framework. The Directorate of Education has also introduced optional advanced-level assessments in Mathematics and Science. This helps students who want to test their understanding beyond the prescribed syllabus. The changes make school education more skill-focused, flexible and competency-based.

Delhi Class 9 Exam Rules: Six Main Subjects for Promotion

Students will study six main subjects under the revised Delhi Class 9 exam rules. These are:

Language 1

Language 2

Mathematics

Science

Social Science

Vocational Education

Vocational Education has been made compulsory to introduce students to practical and skill-based learning at an early stage. The subject is expected to help students understand employability and develop useful skills alongside regular academic learning.

Students will also have to study a third language. They will continue with the same three-language combination followed in Class 8, with one language considered the third language or R3.

The third language will be assessed by schools and students will be marked as "Qualified" or "Not Qualified". A student may still be promoted to Class 10 if other promotion conditions are met, but they must clear the Class 9 third-language assessment before appearing for the Class 10 board examination.

Advanced Mathematics and Science Options for Class 9 Students

The revised system also allows students to opt for Mathematics Advanced, Science Advanced or both. All students will continue to take the regular Mathematics and Science examinations based on the prescribed syllabus.

The optional advanced assessment will be of 25 marks and one hour duration. It will focus on higher-order thinking and deeper understanding of concepts. These marks will not affect promotion or the overall aggregate. However, students scoring at least 50 per cent will have their achievement mentioned on the marksheet.

The existing Mathematics Basic and Mathematics Standard system will be discontinued for the Class 9 batch from the 2026-27 academic session. However, it will continue for Class 10 students during the same session.

Delhi Class 9 Promotion Criteria

Students must secure at least 33 per cent separately in internal or practical assessment and external assessment in each of the six main subjects. They must also score a minimum of 25 per cent in the annual examination to qualify for promotion.

Students failing in up to three subjects will be allowed to take compartment examinations. Those who do not meet the promotion or compartment criteria will have to repeat Class 9.

The revised curriculum also makes Art Education, Physical Education and Well-Being, and Individuals in Society compulsory curricular areas. Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence modules will be introduced in schools during 2026-27. These are set to become a compulsory subject from 2027-28.