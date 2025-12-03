Delhi Schools To Release Admission Forms For Nursery, KG And Class 1, Check Important Documents

The Delhi government will kick-start the admission process for entry level classes Nursery, KG and Class 1 in Delhi schools from December 4, 2025. The forms for admission to these classes will be available from tomorrow, December 4, 2025. Parents of the wards can submit the application forms by December 27, 2025. Parents looking for admission of their children are advised to actively monitor updates on individual school websites. They must check criteria for admission, point allocation and availability of forms before applying to any school.

The schools are required to upload the details of all applicants on January 9, 2026. The marks allotted to each child under the points system will be released by January 16, 2026.

The first list of selected candidates will be released on January 23, 2026.

Parents can raise queries regarding point allocation from January 24 to February 3, 2026.

The second list will be issued on February 9, 2026.

The admission process will close on March 19, 2026.

Age criteria

For admission to the 2026-27 session, a child must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for KG and five years for class 1 as on March 31, 2026. Schools may grant age relaxation of up to one month at the level of the head of school.

The DoE had noted earlier that children admitted to Nursery in 2025–26 will automatically move to KG in 2026–27, and those in KG in 2025–26 will move to Class 1. Admissions to Nursery for 2026–27 will therefore apply strictly to children who have completed three years but not completed four years by March 31, 2026.

Important documents

The following documents will be required during the admission process: