Delhi Nursery Admission 2018: First Merit List To Release Today At Edudel.nic.in

The registration for admission to nursery classes in about 1700 private schools in Delhi began on December 27, 2017. This year, the process is being conducted earlier. In 2017, the first list was released in March.
This year, providing relief to parents, many unjustified norms have been removed. Earlier, points were also allotted for proficiency of parents in extra co-curricular activities like music, sports; parental education, financial status of parents, points for working parents, proficiency of the child in extra co-curricular activities, permanent residency in Delhi, language skills, etc. These have been removed from this year's admission norms.
On February 27, 2017, the Delhi High Court had also ordered to do away with the criterion of neighbourhood. The High Court had called it arbitrary and said that "a student's educational fate can't be relegated to only his/her position on a map".
