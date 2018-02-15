Delhi Nursery Admission 2018: First Merit List To Release Today At Edudel.nic.in Delhi Nursery Admission first merit list will be released today. Any queries or doubts regarding allotment of points will be accepted and resolved through written or email or verbal interaction from February 16 to February 20 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi Nursery Admission 2018: First Merit List To Release Today New Delhi: Delhi Nursery Admission first merit list will be released today. Any queries or doubts regarding allotment of points will be accepted and resolved through written or email or verbal interaction from February 16 to February 20 2018. The second admission list will be released on February 28, 2018. In case of vacant seats, subsequent lists would be released on March 15 and the admission for the upcoming session will be concluded by March 31, 2018.





This year, providing relief to parents, many unjustified norms have been removed. Earlier, points were also allotted for proficiency of parents in extra co-curricular activities like music, sports; parental education, financial status of parents, points for working parents, proficiency of the child in extra co-curricular activities, permanent residency in Delhi, language skills, etc. These have been removed from this year's admission norms.





On February 27, 2017, the Delhi High Court had also ordered to do away with the criterion of neighbourhood. The High Court had called it arbitrary and said that "a student's educational fate can't be relegated to only his/her position on a map".



The list will be made available on the Delhi Government's official website for school admission (www.edudel.nic.in).





