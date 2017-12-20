Nursery Admission In Delhi To Begin On 27 December; Criteria Details To Be Available A Day Earlier The admission process will begin on 27 December 2017 for the 75% seats, in 1700 schools in the city.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Nursery Admissions 2018-2019 In Delhi To Begin On 27 December; First Admission List On 15 February New Delhi: The beginning of nursery admissions in Delhi is just a week away. The admission process will begin on 27 December 2017 for the 75% seats, in 1700 schools in the city. The rest 25% seats reserved for economically weaker section or disadvantaged category (EWS/ DG) category will be filled centrally by the government. Parents should note that details of the criteria and the point system will be available on 26 December. The first admission list will be out on 15 February. Read: A Beginner's Guide To Delhi Nursery Admission



Last year, 298 private schools built on government properties were asked by the Delhi government to continue the admission process on the basis of single criterion of neighbourhood. 'The notification accorded priority to students living within a radius of one km from the school concerned. In case the seats remain vacant, those living within a distance of three km will get the chance for admission,' reported news agency IANS.



However on 27 February 2017, the Delhi High Court dismissed AAP government's appeal and the single judge had stayed Delhi government's new nursery admission norm, saying "a student's educational fate can't be relegated to only his/her position on a map". Terming the criterion as "arbitrary and discriminatory", Justice Manmohan had said it benefited only those parents who live close to good private schools.



Among the major unjustified outrageous criteria that have been omitted from the admission norms, since last year, include points for proficiency of parents in extra co-curricular activities like music, sports; parental education, financial status of parents, points for working parents, proficiency of the child in extra co curricular activities, permanent residency in Delhi, language skills, etc.



Last year, private schools had released the first list in March 2017.



Application process for nursery admission 2018-2019 in Delhi will continue till 17 January and the admissions are expected to be over by 31 March 2018.



Click here for more Education News



The beginning of nursery admissions in Delhi is just a week away. The admission process will begin on 27 December 2017 for the 75% seats, in 1700 schools in the city. The rest 25% seats reserved for economically weaker section or disadvantaged category (EWS/ DG) category will be filled centrally by the government. Parents should note that details of the criteria and the point system will be available on 26 December. The first admission list will be out on 15 February.Last year, 298 private schools built on government properties were asked by the Delhi government to continue the admission process on the basis of single criterion of neighbourhood. 'The notification accorded priority to students living within a radius of one km from the school concerned. In case the seats remain vacant, those living within a distance of three km will get the chance for admission,' reported news agency IANS.However on 27 February 2017, the Delhi High Court dismissed AAP government's appeal and the single judge had stayed Delhi government's new nursery admission norm, saying "a student's educational fate can't be relegated to only his/her position on a map". Terming the criterion as "arbitrary and discriminatory", Justice Manmohan had said it benefited only those parents who live close to good private schools. Delhi Nursery Admission Row: High Court Dismisses AAP Government's Appeal Among the major unjustified outrageous criteria that have been omitted from the admission norms, since last year, include points for proficiency of parents in extra co-curricular activities like music, sports; parental education, financial status of parents, points for working parents, proficiency of the child in extra co curricular activities, permanent residency in Delhi, language skills, etc.Last year, private schools had released the first list in March 2017.Application process for nursery admission 2018-2019 in Delhi will continue till 17 January and the admissions are expected to be over by 31 March 2018.