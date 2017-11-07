Smog Effect: Haryana Government Announces New School Timings Keeping in view of the pollution situation, the Haryana government on Tuesday changed school timings by an hour and Delhi government asked primary schools to close tomorrow.

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab Pollution: Haryana Government Announces New School Timings Chandigarh/Gurgaon: The government aided and unaided private schools in Haryana will operate from 9 am to 3.30 pm till November 30. Haryana government has made this decision keeping in view of the dense smog that has engulfed the state during the past few days, reported news agency Press Trust of India. The



Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that these orders on the timings of school hours will be applicable with immediate effect.



"The government has decided that the schools timing will be 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. till November 30," said Rajiv Rattan, Special Secretary to Haryana government (School Education Department) in his order which is applicable to all government, private aided and unaided private schools.



R.S. Sangwan, Deputy Director, Public Relations Officer of Haryana (National Capital Region), told IANS: "We have received the copy of order and it will be strictly implemented from Wednesday.



"Strict action will be taken against the management of any school violating the order."



The concerned departments have been told to follow the order strictly, Sangwan added.



Thick smog mainly caused by stubble burning continued to envelop many parts of Punjab and neighbouring Haryana today affecting normal life, reported PTI. The smog even caused fatal accidents at some places in Punjab and Haryana during the past few days.



The MeT Department here today said the situation was unlikely to improve over the next two days as winds were calm and rains unlikely during next four days.

In Delhi, the AAP government asked all the schools to stop outdoor activities, including morning assemblies.



"Primary schools in Delhi, including private ones, will remain closed tomorrow. We are monitoring the situation on an hourly basis and a further decision on the measures will be taken on Thursday," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.



Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked Manish Sisodia -who also holds the education portfolio - to consider shutting schools for a few days in view of the high pollution in the city.



The Delhi government has also issued a health advisory for high risk people, including children, the elderly and those suffering from asthma and heart ailments.



(With Inputs from PTI and IANS)



