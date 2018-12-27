Delhi Government School Teacher In The Race For Global Teacher Prize

Arti Qanungo is among the top 50 contenders for Global Teacher Prize

Among the two finalists from India for the Global Teacher Prize 2019, is a Government School Teacher from Delhi. Ms. Arti Qanungo, who has made it to the top 50 along with fellow teacher Dr. Swaroop Sampat from India, is an English teacher at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Delhi. Delhi Government Schools have been in the limelight in the past year for their extreme makeover. From infrastructure to introducing happiness curriculum, Delhi Government has revolutionized the state-sponsored education mechanism.

At such a juncture, a nomination for a government school teacher for a global prize is another feather in the cap of Delhi schools.

Ms. Arti Qanungo teaches grades six to ten and has employed immersive learning and role-playing to make English learning easy for her students. Arti has also striven to connect with her students on the issues of menstrual hygiene and provide girl students a safe space to share their thoughts, experiences, and feelings. Arti has also scripted and directed several street plays on the themes of Challenges of Adolescence and Menstrual Hygiene.

Messages of appreciation and encouragement poured in for Ms. Arti Qanungo after her finalist status was announced.Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, and Manish Sisodia, Education Minister for Delhi Government were among the few to congratulate her on Twitter.

Congratulations @arti_qanungo for being selected among top 50 finalists of Global Teacher Prize from 179 https://t.co/EAZYKkyKq1 have taken Education system of Delhi to the Global Platform. #teacherprize#DelhiGovtSchool — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 25, 2018

Congratulations and best wishes to @arti_qanungo, Pride English teacher in #DelhiGovtSchool for being shortlisted for Global Teachers Prize.

She is among the top 50 from 10000 applicants of 179 countries. Delhi govt teachers are now globally recognized as being among the best. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 24, 2018

This is not her first recognition. In past she has received Teacher Innovator of the Year 2018 award from the University of Roehampton in collaboration with STIR Education, the State Teacher Award 2017 from the Directorate of Education, and the Nation Builder Award in 2016 from the Rotary India Literacy Mission.

If she wins the Global Teacher prize, Arti plans to start a student exchange programme and create sustainable women entrepreneur groups.

