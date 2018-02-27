Delhi Government School Admission Notice Released Admission to entry classes (Nursery, KG and Class 1) in government schools in the city will begin on 3 March 2018. For the academic session 2018-2019 registration process for admission to Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will continue till 17 March 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi Government School Admission Notice Released; Application Process From 3 March New Delhi: Admission to entry classes (Nursery, KG and Class 1) in government schools in the city will begin on 3 March 2018. For the academic session 2018-2019 registration process for admission to Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will continue till 17 March 2018. In the presence of parents the selection of the students will be done by draw of lots on 22 March. While schools will come up with the final selection list on the next day, the admission will be done from 24-28 March 2018 and on 31 March-2 April for wait listed students.



Classes will commence from 2 April 2018.



Eligibility Norms

For nursery class, children must have completed 3 years of age; it is 4 years and 5 years for KG and Class 1, respectively (as on 31 March 2018). 'Further, the age relaxation of upto 30 days may be granted at the level of Heads of Schools in the maximum as well as minimum age of 30-days for Classes Nursery & KG/Class-I,' as per the official statement.



'In case of selected children, the immunization certificate is to be submitted by the parents/guardians within 6-months from the date of admission,' reads the official circular released by Directorate of Education, Delhi.



15% of the seats are reserved for SC candidates, 7.5% for ST candidates and 3% for differently abled candidates. 'In case of non-availability of candidates in the reserved categories, the vacant seats be given to the unreserved candidates as per the order of name in the waiting list.'



Currently, 156 out of 442 Sarvodaya Vidyalayas in the city offer nursery classes. Each school has one or two sections for nursery classes comprising of 40 students each.



Date of Birth Proof

Original date of birth certificate issued by MCD or Anganwadi record or ANM register record can be submitted as date of birth proof. An undertaking by the parents in the part B of the application form can also serve the purpose.



Meanwhile, admission process in Kendriya Vidyalayas will begin on 1 March.



