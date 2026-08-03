Fire Lapses, Rs 15.6 Crore Losses, Unauthorised Fee Hike: Delhi Government Notice To Rohini School

The Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to a private school in Rohini, asking why its management should not be taken over after an inspection allegedly uncovered serious fire-safety lapses, financial irregularities and unauthorised use of the premises.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) served the notice on the management of Private Global School following a joint surprise inspection by senior officers from the department, the Revenue Department and other Delhi government agencies.

The government said the school's initial explanations were examined but found to be “evasive” and “unsatisfactory”, indicating what it described as a continuing pattern of non-compliance. The statement issued by the Delhi government did not include the school management's response to the allegations.

Fire Lapses, Basement Classrooms Under Scanner

During the inspection, the school management allegedly blocked officials from carrying out their duties, refused to provide statutory documents and did not allow them to interact privately with students. The documents sought by the inspection team included land deeds and approvals related to the school building and safety arrangements, according to the notice.

Among the most serious findings flagged by the government were alleged fire and safety violations. The school was allegedly operating without a valid Fire Safety Certificate, while fire extinguishers and first-aid supplies found on the premises had expired.

Inspectors also allegedly found sulphuric acid and other hazardous chemicals unattended inside the chemistry laboratory.

The government further claimed that an underground parking basement had been converted into 18 academic rooms without authorisation. Music and dance classes, STEM and robotics laboratories and a CBSE examination centre were also allegedly being operated from the basement.

Rs 15.6 Crore Losses, Luxury Phones And Fee Hike Flagged

The school's financial records have also come under scrutiny. Despite reporting cumulative losses of more than Rs 15.60 crore, the school allegedly made high-value payments to firms whose credentials could not be verified.

The government also accused the management of using development reserve funds to purchase luxury mobile phones worth Rs 22.23 lakh and clearing unverified unsecured loans of Rs 3.25 crore.

A commercial swimming pool open to outsiders was allegedly being operated on the school premises without the required fire-safety clearances. Officials also reported finding an allegedly unauthorised commercial kitchen on the rooftop with an Indraprastha Gas Limited piped-gas connection.

The notice also questions the school's fee structure. The management allegedly imposed an unauthorised fee increase of 15 per cent and collected advance and capitation fees totalling Rs 1,98,30,470 as of March 31, 2025.

Contract Teachers, Poor Facilities Also Cited

Recruitment and employment practices at the school have also been flagged. Of its 170 teaching staff members, 80 were allegedly employed on a contractual basis. The government claimed that nearly half the teachers had been hired without following mandatory recruitment rules and transparent selection procedures.

The inspection team also reported inadequate sports infrastructure, neglected library facilities, unhygienic washrooms and salty drinking water. The school allegedly had no accessibility facilities for children with special needs, according to the government.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said strict action will be taken against school managements that violate the law or exploit students and parents. “Schools are temples of learning, not commercial hubs. We will never compromise with the safety, security and future of our children,” Sood said.

“Financial irregularities, commercial misuse of premises, and playing with the safety of students will not be tolerated at any cost,” he added.

The notice has been issued under several provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules, 1973.

Section 20 of the Act empowers the Administrator to take over the management of a school for up to three years if its managing committee is found to have neglected its statutory duties and the action is considered necessary in the interest of school education. The period can be extended to five years.

Other provisions cited by the government allow action including withdrawal of recognition, stoppage of aid and a takeover of the management if a school fails to comply with official directions.