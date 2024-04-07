Delhi Government School Admission Process For Classes 6-9 Begins On April 8

Delhi Schools Non-Plan Admission 2024: Cycle-I is scheduled for April 8 to April 17.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced the schedule for non-plan admissions in classes 6 to 9 for the Academic Session 2024-25. The registration process is scheduled to begin on April 8. Students seeking admissions are required to register themselves on the official website.

According to DoE, "Students presently studying/placed under NSO in Government/Government Aided Schools shall approach their last attended school for further assistance regarding their transfer/readmission."

Delhi Schools Non-Plan Admission 2024: Schedule

Cycle-I: April 8 to April 17

Cycle-II: May 15 to June 15

Cycle-III: July 07 to July 31

Delhi Schools Non-Plan Admission 2024: Display of allotted schools to registered applicants:

Cycle 1: April 29

Cycle 2: June 27

Cycle 3: August 12

Submission/verification of documents for admission in allotted schools:

Cycle 1: April 30 to May 10

Cycle 2: June 28 to July 6

Cycle 3: August 13 to August 31

Parents of children seeking admission in Government Schools are required to register their children's details online as per the above schedule.

The link for submitting the online registration form is available on the home page of the Department's website www.edudel.nic.in under the link "Govt. School Admissions".

For admission to Class 6, applicants declared pass/promoted in Class 5 will be registered online, while out-of-school children will be physically registered in any school nearer to their residence. Parents of children who have not attended school and are aged 10-12 years may register their children in any nearby school for assessment of Foundational Literacy & Numeracy. The class of admission of the child will be finalised after assessment.

Only parents/children residing in Delhi are eligible to apply under Non Plan Admission.

The applicants need to provide the following details while filling the registration form online:

Personal details like name, father's name, mother's name, residential address & details of the last school attended (if any).

Aadhaar Number/UID of the child (Desirable).

Bank account number of the child along with the name of the Bank's Branch & its IFSC (Desirable).

Date of birth of child.

Mobile number of the parent.

The applicants are required to select the nearest Government schools to their residence carefully, as seats will be allotted based on the location of the applicant's residence. Parents may either take a printout of the registration form after final submission or note the online generated Registration Number for future reference, which will also be sent via SMS to the registered mobile number.

Delhi Schools Non-Plan Admission 2024: Age criteria for admission in classes 6 to 9

Normal age criteria (without any relaxation) as on March 31, 2024

Class 6 Completed the age of 10 years but less than 12 years

Class 7 Completed the age of 11 years but less than 13 years

Class 8 Completed the age of 12 years but less than 14 years

Class 9 Completed the age of 13 years but less than 15 years

However, regular students who have passed the previous class during 2023-24 from any recognized unaided school of Directorate of Education or Local Bodies of Delhi and have a valid SLC & mark sheet will be exempt from the applicability of age-appropriate criteria.

Check the official notice here

Age relaxation of six months, both maximum and minimum, is also granted at the level of Heads of Schools (HoS), but parents must apply for age relaxation to the concerned HoS.