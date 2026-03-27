Delhi DSSSB Result 2026: Board Releases Result For Several Posts, Download Here

Delhi DSSSB Result 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the results for several vacancies, including Senior Scientific Assistant, PGT (English) in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and TGT (Social Science) Male in the Directorate of Education (DoE).

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check and download their results from the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The marks statement of 2,007 candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 examination for the post of PGT (English) in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had been uploaded earlier on the board's website.

The Tier 1 examination was held on July 7 and July 11, 2025.

For the posts of Senior Scientific Assistant in the Drugs Control Department, shortlisted candidates were asked to submit their "e-dossier" in February 2026. The board has notified that two candidates failed to submit their e-dossier within the stipulated period and therefore, their candidature has been cancelled.

How to Download DSSSB Results?

Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link for the respective posts under the "Results" section.

The result will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded.

Earlier, the board had also uploaded the marks statement of 69 candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 examination for the posts of Senior Scientific Assistant on the OARS portal.

The results have been prepared primarily based on the Tier 1 examination and the claims made by candidates in their respective application forms for both PGT (English) and Senior Scientific Assistant posts.