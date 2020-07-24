DSSSB PRT Result: Primary Teacher Selection List Released. Check Here

DSSSB PRT result: The 15/19 selection list has been released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB PRT result: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board or DSSSB has released the recruitment examination results for Assistant Teachers (Primary) in Directorate of Education. The DSSSB PRT result has been released online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The Board in 2019 released a notification 15/2019 for 637 vacancies for the post of Assistant Teacher Primary.

The written examination (online mode in three shift) for recruitment in respect of this post was conducted on November 11, 13, 14 and 15, 2019.

DSSSB PRT Result: Primary Teacher Selection List

The marks obtained by 59,243 candidates were declared on March 20.

On the basis of marks secured in written examination Tier-I (T) in November, 2019 and after preliminary scrutiny, as per the provisions of the statutory recruitment rules for the post and the terms and conditions, the Board has released the selection list of DSSSB PRT.

The PRT result notification said the appointment will be subject to their fulfilling all others conditions of eligibility and also correctness of information furnished by the candidate in their online application form and e-dossier.

