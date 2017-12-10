Delhi Government Launches Free Entrance Coaching For SC/ST Students Under the "Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Viskas Yojana", the Delhi government will provide free coaching for SC/ST students through known and established coaching institutions.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Launches Free Entrance Coaching For SC/ST Students



The assistance will be started for 100 students and extended to 5,000 students.



Students whose family income is less than Rs 2 lakh will get 100 per cent assistance, while families with income of Rs 2-6 lakh will get 75 per cent assistance.



The government will also provide students a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 apart from the free coaching.



Launching the scheme, Mr Kejriwal said the government is "translating dreams of Baba Saheb into action by making education accessible and available to poor, SC/STs, OBCs, minorities and other vulnerable sections of the society".



He also announced that the government will soon launch a scheme to give loans to poor and needy people for starting their small ventures.



Labour Minister Gopal Rai, SC/ST Welfare Minister Rajendar Pal Gautam, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and others also participated in the event.

