Delhi CET Result Released; Counselling From June 24

Delhi CET 2019 result released at cetdelhi.nic.in

Department of Training and Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi has released the Delhi CET result 2019. The result is now available online on the official website for Delhi CET. Students would need their CET Roll number and application number to check their result. Delhi CET is conducted for admission to the full-time Diploma (Engineering /Non Engineering) courses offered at government, private, and government-aided Polytechnic institutes.

Delhi CET 2019 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for Delhi CET 2019: www.cetdelhi.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter CET roll number, application number, and security pin correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Delhi CET 2019 Result Direct Link

The counselling process which was earlier scheduled to start on June 22 will now start on June 24, 2019. The last date to register, fill choice and submit processing fee is June 27. The result of first round of counselling will be released on June 28. Candidates will be able to download their allotment letter from the Delhi CET website on June 28 after 4:00 pm.

Seat allocation will be a computerized process. The computerized allocation will be done based on the rank, region, category, sub-category, gender, etc. for each of the five tests. The available seats will be allocated according to the preference of choices submitted by the candidate during registration & choice submission.

