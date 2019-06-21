Delhi CET 2019 Result Today After 10 pm

Delhi CET 2019 result has not been released yet

Delhi CET 2019: Department of Training and Technical Education, Government of NCT, will announce Delhi CET result today. The result will be released on the official website after 10 pm today. Several web portals have claimed that the Delhi CET result has already been released but in the absence of a link to check result on the official website we contacted CET Cell. And official from the CET Cell confirmed that Delhi CET 2019 result will be released today after 10:00 pm.

The official also advised to access result link 'only' from the official website and not from any other source.

With websites providing link to check Delhi CET, but no result link available on Delhi CET official website, students are justifiably confused. Students should till the time the result link is updated on Delhi CET website, cetdelhi.nic.in, and check their result only after that.

The counselling process for candidates who qualify in Delhi CET exam will begin from tomorrow. It will be a web-based counselling where candidates will be required to register online and submit their choice of course and college. The first allotment list will be published on June 26, 2019.

Delhi CET is conducted for admission to the Diploma (Engineering /Non Engineering) courses offered at government, private, and government-aided Polytechnic institutes.

