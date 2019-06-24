Delhi Begins Counselling Process For CET Qualified Candidates

Delhi CET counselling registration begins online at cetdelhi.nic.in

Delhi CET 2019: The counselling process for Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 qualified candidates begins today. Students who qualified in the Delhi CET can register for the counselling process till June 27, 2019 up to 6:00 pm. Along with registration for counselling, candidates can also submit their choice of courses and institutes starting today. The result for first counselling will be announced on June 28, 2019.

Candidates will be able to pay Part Institutional Fees online from June 29, 2019 at 10:00 am to July 1, 2019 till 4:00 pm. The document verification process for candidates who are allotted a seat in the first counselling will begin on June 29 and conclude on July 2. Students will be allowed to exercise choice for freeing or up gradation of allotted seat after verification of documents from June 29 to July 3.

The complete counselling process for Delhi CET 2019 consists of 10 steps:

Step 1: Pay Processing Fee for counselling online.

Step 2: Register online.

Step 3: Submit course and institute choices online.

Step 4: Check Result of Seat Allotment on June 28.

Step 5: Take a printout of the Provisional Allotment Letter.

Step 6: Pay Part Institutional Fees online.

Step 7: Complete Document Verification process at the assigned centre.

Step 8: Freeze seat allotted or submit for up gradation.

Step 9: Pay Balance Institutional Fees online.

Step 10: Take a print out of the Final Allotment letter.

Delhi CET is conducted for admission to the full-time Diploma (Engineering /Non Engineering) courses offered at government, private, and government-aided Polytechnic institutes. Students can register for counselling on the official website, cetdelhi.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News