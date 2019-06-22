Delhi CET 2019 Result Expected Today Before 4 pm

Delhi CET 2019 result will be released today

Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 result will be released today before 4 pm. The Delhi CET 2019 result was supposed to be released yesterday, June 21, after 10:00 pm but was delayed due to upgradation of web portal. The result will be released on the Delhi CET is conducted for admission to the Diploma (Engineering /Non Engineering) courses offered at government, private, and government-aided Polytechnic institutes.

Yesterday, several media portals reported that Delhi CET result was released and provided result link as well. But upon contacting Delhi CET Cell, an official said that the result was not released yet and advised that students should wait for the result link to be uploaded on the official website and not access links provided by any other source.

After the result declaration, web-based counselling process will begin. The Delhi CET counselling process was scheduled to start today but with result not declared yet, the counselling process may be pushed by a day or two. It will be a web-based counselling where candidates will be required to register online and submit their choice of course and college. The first allotment list will be published on June 26, 2019.

The counselling and seat allotment will be done purely on the basis of rank in Delhi CET 2019. To register for the counselling, CET 2019 qualified candidates will be required to deposit one time processing fee of Rs. 700 (Non-refundable) excluding bank charges.

