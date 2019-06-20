Delhi CET Result 2019 Soon; Details Here

DTTE will release Delhi CET results soon on cetdelhi.nic.in.

Delhi CET result 2019: The candidates seeking admission to the Diploma (engineering and non-engineering) in Delhi may check for their Delhi CET results on June 21. According to the schedule released by Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell of Department of Training and Technical Education or DTTE, Government of NCT of Delhi, the Delhi CET results for tests held on June 8 and 9 will be released on Friday, on June 21. The Delhi CET results will be released on cetdelhi.nic.in.

After the Delhi CET results declaration, counselling process is expected to start from June 22 for the session which will commence from August 1, 2019.

Candidates are advised track the developments on official website cetdelhi.nic.in to get more updates on Delhi CET results.

Thorough Common Entrance Test or CET 2019, the DTTE will admit students to first semester or first year for the academic session 2019-20 for various full-time Diploma Programmes (Engineering and Non-Engineering) being offered at institutes affiliated with the Board of Technical Education (BTE), Delhi.

Delhi CET 2019 results: How to check

The candidates may download their results of DTTE Delhi CET following these Steps:

Step One: Go to the official website of Delhi CET, cetdelhi.nic.in.

Step Two: Click Registered Candidate Login.

Step three: Enter Roll No, Password, Security Pin.

Step Four: Download the Delhi CET results.

