Delhi CET Admit Card Soon @ Cetdelhiexam.nic.in; Details Here

Delhi CET 2019 admit card will be available on the website cetdelhiexam.nic.in.

Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell of Department of Training and Technical Education or DTTE, Government of NCT of Delhi, will release the Delhi CET admit card today, according to an update published on the official website. The Delhi CET admit card will be available on the website cetdelhiexam.nic.in. The registered candidates can download the admit card showing the roll number and centre details by logging in the website. The candidates are advised to check the website regularly for any updates and according to the CET Cell, no separate communication will be sent in this regard.

The candidates are directed to retain the CET admit card till the admission is finalized.

No duplicate admit card will be issued by the Controller CET 2019 after the entrance test.

Common Entrance Test will be held on June 8 and 9, and results are expected to be declared on June 21. Counselling process is expected to start from June 22 for the session which will commence from August 1, 2019.

Candidates are advised to print and keep a copy of the filled application form and admit card for their reference and future use.

Candidate may download the Delhi CET admit card with instructions and check whether all details provided are correct or not. In case of any problem, the candidates may contact Helpdesk at Pusa Institute of Technology, Pusa, Delhi-110012.

The test will start exactly at the time mentioned in the CET admit card and an announcement to this effect will be made by the invigilator.

While the test is in progress, the invigilator will check the admit cards of the candidates and get their signature on admit card, attendance sheet and also left hand thumb impression on the attendance sheet to satisfy himself/herself about the identity of each candidate.

A candidate will not be allowed to carry any textual material, printed or written, bits of paper or any other material of similar nature except the admit card inside the examination hall.

Thorough Common Entrance Test or CET 2019, the DTTE will admit students to first semester or first year for the academic session 2019-20 for various full-time Diploma Programmes (Engineering and Non-Engineering) being offered at institutes affiliated with the Board of Technical Education (BTE), Delhi.

