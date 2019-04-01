Delhi CET 2019 Application Process Begins @ Cetdelhiexam.nic.in; Details Here

Delhi CET 2019 application process begins @ cetdelhiexam.nic.in

Department of Training and Technical Education, Delhi has started the registration process for Delhi CET 2019. Thorough Common Entrance Test or CET 2019, the DTTE is planning to admit students to first semester/ first year for the academic session 2019-20 for various Full-time Diploma Programmes (Engineering and Non-Engineering) being offered at Institutes affiliated with the Board of Technical Education (BTE), Delhi. According to the official notification, Delhi CET-2019 is also available for lateral entry of candidates passed from CBSE 10+2 (PCMB) from Schools located in Delhi or candidates passed from CBSE 10th and Industrial Training Institutions (ITI) located in Delhi (2 years).

Delhi CET 2019: Important things to know

Aadhar number or any valid government approved photo ID of the candidate is required for online submission of application form for CET 2019.

Candidates are advised to go through the Information Bulletin carefully and acquaint themselves with all requirements before filling the application form for CET 2019.

It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to make ensure that he/she is eligible to apply and fulfils all the conditions prescribed for the admission.

A separate application form is to be filled for each Test. Only one application shall be allowed per candidate per test.

Candidate shall download Delhi CET 2019 admit card with instructions and check whether all details provided by him/her are correct or not.

In case of any problem, the applicants may contact Helpdesk at Pusa Institute of Technology, Pusa, Delhi-110012.

The fee (in Indian Rupees) for Delhi CET 2019 is Rs. 400 plus bank charges as applicable.

Mode of CET- 2019 Fees submission:- The fee should be submitted online either by credit card/debit card/ net banking on web portal. 9

Delhi CET 2019: Online submission of application form

CET application form has to be filled online from the website cetdelhiexam.nic.in from any internet access point. Application procedure and steps can be found on the official website of the CET 2019. For details check here

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.