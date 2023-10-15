Deadline For IIT JAM 2024 Registration Extended To October 20

JAM 2024 Exam: Admission cards will be accessible starting on January 8.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras) has extended the registration deadline for the IIT JAM 2024 exam until October 20. Previously, the deadline was set for October 13. Candidates who have not completed their registration process can visit the official website. For those who are registering for the entrance test for the first time, it is essential to accurately complete the registration and application form. The JAM 2024 is set to take place on February 11, 2024, and admit cards will be accessible starting on January 8.

To be eligible for JAM 2024, candidates should have either completed their undergraduate studies or be in their final year of an undergraduate program. Foreign nationals with degrees from Indian institutes are also eligible to apply.

JAM 2024 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will consist of seven different test papers: Biotechnology, Physics, Mathematical Statistics, Economics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The exam will be held in two sessions in February 2024. The first session, from 9.30am to 12.30pm, includes Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematics, while the second session, from 2.30pm to 5.30pm, includes Mathematical Statistics, Biotechnology, Economics, and Physics. JAM 2024 is designed for students aspiring to pursue MSc, M.Tech, or PhD programs at prestigious Indian universities such as IITs, NITs, and ISCs.

Registration process for IIT JAM 2024:

Visit the official JAM 2024 website.

Click on the registration link on the site.

Complete all the required details to finalize your application.

Submit the application form.

Attach all the necessary documents to the application form.

Make the payment for the JAM 2024 application fee and select the "final submission" link.

Application fee for IIT JAM 2024:

As per the IIT JAM 2024 brochure, the application fee is Rs 900 for one paper and Rs 1,250 for two papers for female, SC, ST, and PWD category applicants. For other categories, the application cost is Rs 1,800 for one paper and Rs 2,500 for two papers.