Cyclone Fani: AIIMS Cancels Bhubaneswar Centre For May 5 Exam

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Friday announced that it is cancelling the exam centre in Bhubaneswar, where exam was to be held on Sunday. The AIIMS Post Graduate examination is scheduled for May 5, Sitanshu Kar, the Director General of the Press Information Bureau, tweeted.

Another exam will be conducted for students affected by this cancellation as soon as normalcy returns, Odisha Health and Family Welfare Secretary Preeti Sudan was quoted as said by Mr Kar.

AIIMS postgraduate examination will be held for admission to MD, MS and MDS courses. The exam will be of three hours duration and will be a computer based test.

The cut off necessary in the exam for being eligible for admission is 50th percentile. AIIMS will release two merit lists-overall and category wise for the admission.

The mock round of online counselling will begin on May 17. In each category the number of candidates call for online seat allocation/ counselling will be 8 times the number of seats

